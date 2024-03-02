Heather G. Hrap Sells 4,548 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE COP opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

