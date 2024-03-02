Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
