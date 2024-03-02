Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.88 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

