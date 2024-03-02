Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.