Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Hexcel worth $58,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Barclays reduced their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

