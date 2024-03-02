HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,897 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPC. Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.