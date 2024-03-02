HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.31 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

