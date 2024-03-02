HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $531,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 4.5 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.