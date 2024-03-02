HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innoviva worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Innoviva by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 393,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of INVA stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.58. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter.

INVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INVA

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.