Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.60. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Holley during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Holley during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Holley by 148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

