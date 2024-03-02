Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $8.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

HLLY stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.60. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Holley will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

