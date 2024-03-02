Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

