Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,843,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.