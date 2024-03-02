Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.