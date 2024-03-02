Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $171.74 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

