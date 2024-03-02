Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,196 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

