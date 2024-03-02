HSBC Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

SNOW opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

