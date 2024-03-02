Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Eight Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the mining company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

HBM opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 206,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,438,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.