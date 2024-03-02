Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 345.50 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 1276854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.81).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

Get Hunting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 389.17 ($4.94).

Hunting Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The firm has a market cap of £548.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285.64.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.