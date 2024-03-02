Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 477,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

