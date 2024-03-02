IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.92

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.92 and last traded at $107.90, with a volume of 5152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,131,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at $953,685,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,150 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $843,668.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,340,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 13,774 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,131,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,607,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,685,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,175 shares of company stock worth $14,059,084 over the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IES by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

