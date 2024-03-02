Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ingles Markets worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA opened at $76.27 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.