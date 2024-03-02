Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

