Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells $339,804.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $314.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.09 and a 52-week high of $315.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

