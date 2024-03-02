Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Enova International Stock Performance
ENVA stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on ENVA
Institutional Trading of Enova International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enova International
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.