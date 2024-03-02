Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ENVA stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

