International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $167,330. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.