Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $397.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.23. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $399.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

