Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $397.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.23. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $399.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

