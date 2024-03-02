Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $44.55 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $434.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.