IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.86% from the stock’s previous close.

IonQ Price Performance

IONQ opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.22. IonQ has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 127,499 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IonQ by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,845,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

