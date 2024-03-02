iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.02

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 3466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

