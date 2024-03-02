iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.62

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 5962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
