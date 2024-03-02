iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.62

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 5962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

