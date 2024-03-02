iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.62

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 5962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

