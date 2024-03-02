iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ IBTL opened at $20.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
