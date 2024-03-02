iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IBTL opened at $20.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.