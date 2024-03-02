iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,309,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
ACWI opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
