iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,828 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.06% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $22.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $368.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

