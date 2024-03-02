J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,782 shares of company stock worth $5,318,162. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

