J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $152.00 at Citigroup

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.20.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.46.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 72,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.