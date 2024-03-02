Jack Weingart Sells 308,468 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Weingart sold 308,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $12,844,607.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,311,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TPG stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,398.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

