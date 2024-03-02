Jai Shah Sells 42,552 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jai Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Masco by 22.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $4,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

