James C. Pelletier Sells 262 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

