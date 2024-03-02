Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Jamf worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $17.60 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.52.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

