Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $222,000 Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Insider Transactions at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883 over the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.