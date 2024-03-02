Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

