Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

