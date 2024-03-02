Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $73.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

