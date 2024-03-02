Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of MV Oil Trust worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

MV Oil Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.