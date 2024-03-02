Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

