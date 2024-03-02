Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after buying an additional 1,095,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

