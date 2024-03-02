Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $128.94 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 137.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

