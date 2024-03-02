Jason W. Reese Purchases 120,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) insider Jason W. Reese acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,280,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,058,264.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.97 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,969,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 320,597 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 941,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

